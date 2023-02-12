Colts Super Bowl odds: What Indianapolis needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 58

After putting together winning seasons in 2020 and 2021, the Indianapolis Colts took a huge step back in 2022, going 4-12-1 in what quickly became a lost season. With that season in mind, DraftKings Sportsbook is giving the Colts +10000 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII.

Along with shuffling through three ineffective quarterbacks in Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger and Nick Foles, the Colts also made a mid-season coaching change that reverberated throughout the NFL when they fired Frank Reich and replaced him with Jeff Saturday, who had never coached above the high school level prior to being hired.

Like most teams picking high in the draft, the Colts' biggest priority for 2023 should be finding a quarterback. The Colts currently have the No. 4 pick in the draft, but there’s a fair amount of buzz around them trading with the Bears for the No. 1 pick in the draft so they can have their pick of top quarterback prospects C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, Will Levis or Anthony Richardson.

The Colts are also in the midst of a coaching search in the hopes of finding a new head man who will hopefully stabilize what has quickly become a tumultuous franchise. With a new coach and quarterback in the fold, the Colts should quickly move to grab another weapon or two for their offense to complement star running back Jonathan Taylor and blossoming receiver Michael Pittman Jr.