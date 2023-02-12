Jaguars Super Bowl odds: What Jacksonville needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 58

No team took a bigger leap in 2022 than the Jacksonville Jaguars, as they turned a 3-14 season in 2021 into a 9-8 campaign in 2022 complete with a playoff berth and win over the Chargers on Wild Card Weekend. With that ascension in mind, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Jaguars at +3000 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII.

The biggest reason for the Jaguars' success was the ascent of Trevor Lawrence, who threw for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns a year after leading the NFL in interceptions the year prior. Part of the reason for Lawrence’s success is the success of his pass-catchers, as offseason acquisitions Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Evan Engram proved their worth after signing big contracts during the 2022 offseason.

Jacksonville Jaguars Super Bowl 58 odds: +3000

With Lawrence looking every bit a star and the Jaguars looking pretty set at the skill positions, the team’s main focus this offseason should be filling out a pass defense that was 28th in the NFL last season. That said, Jacksonville is projected to be $21 million over the cap this offseason, which could lead to them going after budget secondary pieces like Eli Apple or Troy Hill. The Jaguars could also use their No. 24 pick in the draft to select a defensive back prospect like South Carolina’s Cam Smith or Maryland's Deonte Banks.

The Jaguars' offense will also get scarier once the season starts, as wide receiver Calvin Ridley (who the Jaguars traded for at last season’s Trade Deadline) should reinstated after betting on NFL games in 2021 while away from the Falcons.