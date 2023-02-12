Patriots Super Bowl odds: What New England needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 58

After failing to reach the postseason, the New England Patriots currently have +5000 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

In 2021, the Patriots rode into the playoffs on the back of a strong rookie campaign by quarterback Mac Jones. The story looked far different a year later, with Jones struggling to match his previous efficiency running an offense called by Matt Patricia, a repurposed defensive coordinator. The drop-off in play performance resulted in head coach Bill Belichick pursuing a proven OC, hiring Bill O’Brien who previously held the role in New England over a decade earlier.

New England Patriots Super Bowl 58 odds: +5000

First and foremost, the Patriots need a field-tilting weapon on offense. Despite huge expenditures in recent years, the unit lacks a go-to option around which to build the passing game. DeVante Parker remains under contract, though Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor each will hit the market absent new deals. Even if they return, no one from that group resembles a traditional No. 1 target. Tyquan Thornton offers some hope, but New England can’t place all its chips on one second-year pro.

On the ground, Rhamondre Stevenson looks capable of leading the attack but the Patriots could use another running back. Damien Harris’s contract expires, but the team might have pursued an upgrade regardless.