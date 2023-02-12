Raiders Super Bowl odds: What Las Vegas needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 58

The 2022 season marked an era of an era for the Las Vegas Raiders. After nine years with Derek Carr at the helm, the Raiders are looking to move on from the veteran signal-caller after he was benched for the final two games of the season. With that uncertainty in mind, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Raiders at +4500 to win Super Bowl LVIII.

Before being benched, Carr compiled a 6-9 record as a starter with 3,522 passing yards to go along with 24 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Those stats still weren’t enough to satiate coach Josh McDaniels, who started four-year pro Jarrett Stidham after Carr’s benching. Carr will likely be released or traded before Feb. 15, as that’s when his $40.4 million salary over the next two years becomes guaranteed.

Las Vegas Raiders Super Bowl 58 odds: +4500

Part of the reason for the Raiders having decent Super Bowl odds despite not having a quarterback is the lingering presence of Aaron Rodgers, who DKSB has at -450 odds to go to the Packers this offseason. The presence of Rodgers, combined with the presence of his former running mate Davante Adams, would turn the Raiders' offense into a force to be reckoned with in the stacked AFC West.

The Raiders hold the No. 7 pick in this year’s Draft, and all signs point toward them using that pick to shore up a shaky offensive line. Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. and Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski are two prospects who have already been linked to the Raiders, so long as the team keeps the pick and doesn’t trade it away for Rodgers or another established quarterback.