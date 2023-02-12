Chargers Super Bowl odds: What Los Angeles needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 58

Despite enduring one of the all-time playoff debacles last month, the Los Angeles Chargers currently have +2200 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Everything seemed to unfold perfectly for the Chargers during their wild-card round tilt with the Jacksonville Jaguars. With less than a minute remaining in the first half, Los Angeles held a 27-0 lead, the result of several costly Trevor Lawrence turnovers. However, the Jaguars managed to score during the final seconds of the quarter, giving them some slight hope for the remainder of the game. Over the final 30 minutes of regulation, Jacksonville continued to chip at the deficit, ultimately pulling ahead on the final play of the contest.

The loss reinforced the notion that the Chargers needed more from their offense, resulting in significant changes to the coaching staff.

Los Angeles Chargers Super Bowl 58 odds: +2200

The Chargers already took one big swing, firing offensive play-caller Joe Lombardi and replacing him with former Dallas Cowboys OC Kellen Moore. That should help the team get more out of all-world quarterback Justin Herbert, but the roster will require some adjustments as well. The offensive line will need to add competition at tackle as both Trey Pipkins and Storm Norton, two part-time starters over the past two seasons, will hit free agency.

Los Angeles might also have to retool the receiving corps. The front office could conceivably cut Keenan Allen for cap space after the veteran wideout missed a major chunk of last season with injuries. Even if he returns, adding a young receiver or two remains a priority.