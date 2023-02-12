Rams Super Bowl odds: What Los Angeles needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 58

After delivering the worst title defense in recent NFL history, the Los Angeles Rams currently have +3500 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Just about everything that could go wrong for the Rams did in 2022. Matthew Stafford, the prized quarterback for which the franchise traded a bevy of assets a year earlier, missed roughly half the season due to elbow issues. Injuries hit other parts of the roster as well with All-Pros Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald headlining the list of stars spending chunks of the campaign in street clothes.

Despite the difficult season, head coach Sean McVay decided to return for another run after contemplating retirement for the second time over the past 18 months. His presence ensures the team will push its chips into the center of the table again in 2023.

Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl 58 odds: +3500

Getting back the litany of stars will help the Rams’ title hopes, but they’ll need more than just Stafford, Kupp, and Donald back in the fold to realize those aspirations. They’ll have to clear around $14 million in cap space while adding talent, a difficult task given the lack of draft picks. At present, Los Angeles has only two selections in the first five rounds, none before Day 2.

Despite those limited resources, the Rams will need to bolster their offensive line. The front office never adequately replaced Andrew Whitworth, and injuries further decimated the unit. Meanwhile, the backfield remains a work in progress with Cam Akers, the running back the team nearly traded before the deadline last year, as the main returning running back. Adding quality competition would go a long way to repairing the broken ground game.