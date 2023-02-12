Dolphins Super Bowl odds: What Miami needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 58

Though their season ended on a sour note, the Miami Dolphins currently have +3000 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

For better or worse, Tua Tagovailoa came to define the Dolphins’ 2022 season. At his best, the third-year quarterback looked like a long-term solution at the game’s most important position. However, multiple concussions sidelined him for much of the year and cast doubt on his future in Miami and perhaps in the NFL as well.

For now, it appears Tagovailoa will return as the team’s starter, but that could change if the right quarterback hits the market.

Miami Dolphins Super Bowl 58 odds: +3000

Regardless of whether the Dolphins move forward with Tagovailoa, they’ll need to replace some firepower on offense. Tight end Mike Gesicki, running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson, and wideout Trent Sherfield all hit free agency in March. The team might retain a player or two from that list, but the draft will have to provide some replacements.

The bigger question concerns what will happen if the Dolphins have doubts about Tagovailoa’s long-term viability. The most intriguing possibility involves Lamar Jackson, the 2019 MVP who has yet to sign a multiyear extension with the Baltimore Ravens. If Jackson, a Florida native, wants out, Miami could become a suitor.