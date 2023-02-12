Vikings Super Bowl odds: What Minnesota needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 58

Following a season filled with seemingly impossible highs but ending on a dramatic low, the Minnesota Vikings currently have +5000 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

At their zenith, the 2022 Vikings successfully delivered the largest comeback in NFL history, overcoming a 33-0 deficit to defeat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15. At the nadir, Minnesota lost to a similarly overachieving New York Giants squad. The first season under head coach Kevin O’Connell demonstrated the ability to compete right away, but the team didn’t deliver the desired consistency on either side of the ball. As a result, O’Connell has already fired a coordinator, replacing Ed Donatell with Brian Flores.

Minnesota Vikings Super Bowl 58 odds: +5000

The most important player on the Vikings will look to sign a multiyear deal in the coming months. All-Pro wideout Justin Jefferson, arguably the top player at his position, becomes eligible for an extension for the first time this offseason, and the team has plenty of incentive to agree to one. Jefferson hasn’t suggested that he would hold out (or in) without a new agreement, but Minnesota can’t afford to find out whether he would.

After that order of business, the Vikings need to bolster their offensive line and the receiving corps. Garrett Bradbury will hit free agency this offseason absent a new deal, and veteran wideout Adam Thielen could become a cap casualty. Meanwhile, Minnesota will have to decide whether to bring back tight end Irv Smith Jr.