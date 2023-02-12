Steelers Super Bowl odds: What Pittsburgh needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 58

It’s not too early to look ahead and envision which two teams will be left standing when Super Bowl 58 takes place on Feb. 11, 2024, from Las Vegas. As we’ve seen in recent memory, one team can take a massive leap over the course of one offseason to put themselves within title contention. Let’s take a look at the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have +6000 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to reach Super Bowl 58 next season.

2022 marked a new chapter in Steelers' history following Ben Roethlesberger’s retirement the season prior. The future of the franchise proved to be Kenny Pickett, who was drafted 20th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. After eventually beating out Mitchell Trubisky for the starting quarterback job, Pittsburgh ended the season on a four-game winning streak to finish 9-8. Were it not for the Dolphins’ season finale win, the Steelers would have made the AFC Playoffs as a Wild Card team.

Despite being eliminated from postseason contention, Mike Tomlin finished with a record 16th straight season of the Steelers ending with a record above .500.

Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl 58 odds: +5500

Pittsburgh was without the services of their star linebacker T.J. Watt for much of the season, and yet they still finished with the league’s 10th-best scoring defense (20.4 PPG allowed). The true potential lies in their offense, as they ranked 26th in scoring and 24th in passing yards per game. In order to upgrade that side of the ball, it will mean bolstering their offensive line through either the draft or free agency, as they gave up an average of 2.2 sacks per game. With Najee Harris still in the backfield and George Pickens flashing his potential last season, the true x-factor will be opening up the playbook for Pickett. That may or may not hinge on deciding whether to bring back Matt Canada as the play-caller.