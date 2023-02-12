49ers Super Bowl odds: What San Francisco needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 58

The San Francisco 49ers fell just short of a return to the Super Bowl after reaching the NFC Championship in back-to-back years, but with a core largely intact they should be among the favorites to be title contenders next season. Still, the franchise has a number of decisions to make at key positions as they look toward the 2023 season. DraftKings Sportsbook has San Francisco at +750 odds to reach Super Bowl 58.

When a team loses its top two quarterbacks on the depth chart, chances are they are dead in the water when it comes to contention. But the 49ers proved to overcome even the tallest tasks, as they closed the season on a 10-game winning streak to finish 13-4, good for the second overall seed in the NFC. Much of their late-season resurgence was off the back of their league-best scoring defense as well as the acquisition of Christian McCaffrey in October. The impact of Brock Purdy cannot be overstated either, as the third-string quarterback finished 5-0 in the regular season after being thrust into the starting role.

San Francisco would eliminate both the Seahawks and Cowboys to reach their second-straight NFC Championship game, where their magic would finally run out. After losing both Purdy and backup Josh Johnson due to injury, the 49ers fell to the Eagles 31-7.

San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl 58 odds: +700

The 49ers have one key issue to resolve at the most important position on the roster: quarterback. The defense is elite and speaks for itself, while the offense has a plethora of weapons with the likes of McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and George Kittle. The question is who will be the starting quarterback come Week 1, as Purdy was revealed to have suffered a torn UCL that will sideline him for at least six months. With Jimmy Garropolo an unrestricted free agent, San Francisco will likely need to roll with Trey Lance as their starter, who went 1-1 with the team before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. From there, it may be an ongoing basis of going with who has the hot hand. If Lance struggles throughout the regular season, it’s hard to argue against starting Purdy when he’s finally healthy given his efficiency as a starter last season.