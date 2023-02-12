Seahawks Super Bowl odds: What Seattle needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 58

After a seismic trade that dealt away their franchise quarterback, expectations were low for the Seattle Seahawks last season. And yet they proved to be the unexpected story of the year, with a secure core of players that can help them build on their success for next season. Let’s take a look at Seattle’s chances of reaching Super Bowl 58 next season, with their odds listed at +7000 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

When Seattle announced Geno Smith as their starting quarterback for Week 1, many had assumed the 2022 season would be a bridge year for the franchise. And yet Smith aptly wrote his critics off, finishing with a league-best 69.8 completion percentage while at one point leading the Seahawks to first in the NFC West. Despite some struggles toward the end of the season, Seattle finished the year 9-8 and second in the division, setting up a wild-card matchup versus the 49ers. San Francisco would go on to beat the Seahawks, 41-23.

Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl 58 odds: +7000

Priority number one for Seattle should be formulating a viable quarterback plan, which could involve their number five overall pick in the 2023 draft (by virtue of their trade with the Broncos). Locking up Smith to an extension would be ideal for both parties, but he will be 33 next season and should not be considered the long-term solution for the franchise. With the fifth pick, Seattle could draft one of the top quarterback prospects as the successor to Smith. Elsewhere, the Seahawks would be wise to use their draft capital and free agency to bolster their defense, which ranked 25th in the league last season (24.6 PPG allowed).