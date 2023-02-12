Bucs Super Bowl odds: What Tampa Bay needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 58

It’s never too early to look ahead to which two teams will headline Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas, and history has proved on many occasions that an unexpected team can ride a string of strategic moves to punch their ticket to the big game. Let’s take a look at the path forward for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have +5000 odds to reach Super Bowl 58.

The 2022 season proved to be a perplexing one for the Bucs, whose solid defense was hindered by what was an average offense at best. Despite limiting their opponents to 21.6 PPG, Tampa Bay could not find any efficiency in running the ball, finishing dead last with an average of 75.6 yards per game on the ground.

Despite their inconsistent play on both sides of the ball, the Bucs took advantage of a weak division, finishing first in the NFC South with an 8-9 record and the fourth seed in the NFC. In the postseason they would be thoroughly outmatched by the Cowboys, who eliminated Tampa Bay 31-14 in the wild-card round.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl 58 odds: +5000

In the aftermath of Tom Brady’s retirement, it's clear that finding a viable solution under center will be paramount this offseason, either as priority number one or two alongside replacing Todd Bowles, who was fired as head coach. There are a number of veteran options in regard to the former, with Jimmy Garropolo as a free agent and Derek Carr as a trade candidate. Once the quarterback solution is taken care of, rebuilding the offensive line and improving their league-worst running game should be key priorities to address through the draft and free agency. Bolstering their defensive line would go a long way to improve their pass rush as well.