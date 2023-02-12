Titans Super Bowl odds: What Tennessee needs to do in offseason to win Super Bowl 58

As the Eagles proved this season, one team can hit the mark in the offseason and elevate their roster to become title contenders in the span of a year. The Tennessee Titans should have that same mindset heading into the offseason, after seeing their season spiral downward after a promising start. Let’s take a look at the path forward for the Titans who have +7000 odds to reach Super Bowl 58 next year.

After starting the season 7-3 and at one point holding the top seed in the AFC, Tennessee would go on to lose seven straight and miss the playoffs after a string of three-straight postseason appearances. Injuries to Ryan Tannehill only heightened their situation at quarterback as the season spiraled downward, and a recently turned 29-year-old Derrick Henry brings light on the need to surround him with more weapons in order for Tennesee to reach the postseason again.

Tennessee Titans Super Bowl 58 odds: +7000

After their disappointing end to the season, the Titans fired offensive coordinator Todd Downing after finishing the season 30th in yards per game. Bringing on an innovative play-caller should help Tennesse in 2023, but it does not steer away from the need of forming a viable quarterback plan. Tannehill is 35 years old and with injuries limiting him last season, there is the belief that maybe Tennesee has passed its peak with the veteran under center. The Titans’ 30th-ranked passing offense would also get a major boost from drafting or adding receivers via free agency in order to bolster what was a thin unit, as the trading away of A.J. Brown clearly had an effect.