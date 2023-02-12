Which players on Eagles roster will be free agents in 2023

The Philadelphia Eagles likely aren't looking too far into the future. At the time of this writing, they are gearing up to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. Still, when you look at the roster, they had a number of pieces brought in on short deals in “win now” mode. Overall, the Eagles don’t have a ton of free agents but have some important pieces to decide on.

No matter what happens in Super Bowl 57, Philadelphia is expected to be in contention for the Super Bowl next year. They are installed with +850 odds to win the Super Bowl in 2024 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Safety Marcus Epps played 99.1% of defensive snaps and is due a new contract. The same can be sad for CB James Bradberry, who played 97.5% of snaps, and if the Eagles lose both players, it could be quite the hit to their secondary. Left guard Isaac Seumalo played 96.4% of offensive snaps and would be another big name to lose. Running back Miles Sanders was sometimes overshadowed in the offense but is coming off a career year that should see him find success in free agency.

Philadelphia Eagles free agents

LT Andre Dillard

RB Boston Scott

P Brett Kern

S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

IDL Fletcher Cox

QB Gardner Minshew

LG Isaac Seumalo

CB James Bradberry

IDL Javon Hargrave

LB Kyzir White

IDL Linval Joseph

S Marcus Epps

RB Miles Sanders

IDL Ndamukong Suh

EDGE Robert Quinn

LB T.J. Edwards

TE Tyree Jackson

WR Zach Pascal

Franchise tag options

IDL Javon Hargrave

RB Miles Sanders

S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Jr.

The Eagles haven’t used their franchise tag since 2012, but that could change this year. While they don’t have many free agents, they have three players that you could argue they need to tag. Sanders is coming off a career year and would be the cheapest tag option outside of kicker or punter at only $10.1 million.

Hargrave would cost $18.94 million, while CGJ would only be $14.46 million for the year. Hargrave, 30, made $13 million last season, but the Eagles wouldn't be wise to just let all of their defensive tackles walk. Gardner-Johnson is due the second contract of his career, as 2022 was the final year of his rookie deal. He is certainly worth an extension, but if the two sides aren’t able to get on the same page early, the franchise tag gives Philly a good safety at a valuable price while the two sides can work through a long-term deal during the 2023 season.