Which players on Chiefs roster will be free agents in 2023?

The Kansas City Chiefs are finishing off their 2022-23 season back in the Super Bowl after a big win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional round. Patrick Mahomes and co. went 14-3 in the regular season and have cemented themselves as perennial contenders. They’ve built an offense that at times seems impossible to defend, but there are a few key pieces who will be up for free agency in 2023.

The Chiefs top the odds board at DraftKings Sportsbook for next year’s Super Bowl, sitting at +550. Wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman’s contracts are up after this season, and running back Jerick McKinnon will also be a free agent. Left tackle Orlando Brown, Jr. is another prominent offensive tool who will be up for negotiations after the Super Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs free agents

LT Orlando Brown, Jr

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

WR Mecole Hardman

RB Jerick McKinnon

DE Carlos Dunlap

DT Derrick Nnadi

T Andrew Wylie

QB Chad Henne

RB Ronald Jones II

FB Michael Burton

TE Blake Bell

S Deon Bush

S Juan Thornhill

WR Justin Watson

DT Khalen Saunders

CB Chris Lammons

P Tommy Townsend

DE Tershawn Wharton

TE Joe Fortson

QB Shane Buechele

T Prince Tega Wanogho

G Nick Allegretti

Franchise tag options

LT Orlando Brown, Jr.

DE Carlos Dunlap

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Brown is already playing under this year’s franchise tag. Since the Chiefs were unable to meet his demands last year, we can expect a similar situation this offseason, and Brown will more than likely stay on under the franchise tag in 2023. Smith-Schuster and Dunlap are two more key players who could be under consideration should the Chiefs choose to let Brown go to free agency.