How much will the winner of the WM Phoenix Open receive in 2023

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the WM Phoenix Open, taking place in Scottsdale, Arizona in 2023.

By DKNation Staff
Fans cheer for Jon Rahm on the 16th hole during round two at TPC Scottsdale on Feb. 10, 2023. Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

“The People’s Open” has always been one of the best events for fans on the PGA TOUR, but in 2023 it becomes one of the best for the players inside the ropes as well, as the bawdiest stop in professional golf is also one of 17 “elevated events” as part of the circuit’s new format.

That means a prize pool of $20 million, with a whopping $3.6 million heading to the checking account of the winner. Just for making the cut a player can take home $43,000, which is a nice increase on the $5,000 players now receive as a stipend even if they are cut.

And while an elevated event doesn’t come with any additional exemptions, it still has plenty of goodies besides the paycheck. There’s a spot in the 2023 Masters and PGA Championship, a full exemption on the PGA TOUR through the end of the 2025 season, and 500 FedEx Cup points, which should be enough to get you in the FedEx Cup Playoffs without basically doing anything else all year.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 WM Phoenix Open:

2023 Waste Management Open Prize Money

Total Prize Money $20,000,000
1st $3,600,000
2nd $2,180,000
3rd $1,218,000
4th $980,000
5th $820,000
6th $725,000
7th $675,000
8th $625,000
9th $585,000
10th $545,000
11th $505,000
12th $465,000
13th $425,000
14th $385,000
15th $365,000
16th $345,000
17th $325,000
18th $305,000
19th $285,000
20th $265,000
21st $245,000
22nd $225,000
23rd $209,000
24th $193,000
25th $177,000
26th $161,000
27th $155,000
28th $149,000
29th $143,000
30th $137,000
31st $131,000
32nd $125,000
33rd $119,000
34th $114,000
35th $109,000
36th $104,000
37th $99,000
38th $95,000
39th $91,000
40th $87,000
41st $83,000
42nd $79,000
43rd $75,000
44th $71,000
45th $67,000
46th $63,000
47th $59,000
48th $55,800
49th $53,000
50th $51,400
51st $50,200
52nd $49,000
53rd $48,200
54th $47,400
55th $47,000
56th $46,600
57th $46,200
58th $45,800
59th $45,400
60th $45,000
61st $44,600
62nd $44,200
63rd $43,800
64th $43,400
65th $43,000

