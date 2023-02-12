How much will the winner of the WM Phoenix Open receive in 2023

“The People’s Open” has always been one of the best events for fans on the PGA TOUR, but in 2023 it becomes one of the best for the players inside the ropes as well, as the bawdiest stop in professional golf is also one of 17 “elevated events” as part of the circuit’s new format.

That means a prize pool of $20 million, with a whopping $3.6 million heading to the checking account of the winner. Just for making the cut a player can take home $43,000, which is a nice increase on the $5,000 players now receive as a stipend even if they are cut.

And while an elevated event doesn’t come with any additional exemptions, it still has plenty of goodies besides the paycheck. There’s a spot in the 2023 Masters and PGA Championship, a full exemption on the PGA TOUR through the end of the 2025 season, and 500 FedEx Cup points, which should be enough to get you in the FedEx Cup Playoffs without basically doing anything else all year.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 WM Phoenix Open: