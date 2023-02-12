Villarreal vs. Barcelona: Picks, predictions, how to watch La Liga match

League leaders Barcelona will head on the road to face off against Villarreal for the second time this season. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday as sixth-place Villarreal will look to inch closer to the top four with a win. The action can be caught via livestream on ESPN+.

Let’s take a closer look at Sunday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Villarreal vs. Barcelona

Date: Sunday, February 12

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Villarreal: +350

Draw: +285

Barcelona: -145

Moneyline pick: Barcelona -145

Villarreal are in the midst of a poor run, winning just once in their last four La Liga outings. They’re coming off a 3-1 loss to last-place Elche and are in desperate need of a win to before they fall further down the table. Unfortunately for the Yellow Submarine, they’re running into the league’s hottest team in Barcelona, who have only lost once all season.

Robert Lewandowski leads the team and the league in scoring with 14 goals in 17 matches, thriving off of service from the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Raphinha, and Alex Balde. Barca are coming off a comfortable 3-0 win over Sevilla thanks to goals from Jordi Alba, Gavi, and Raphinha to cruise to an easy win at Camp Nou.

While Barcelona will be without Dembele (muscle injury) and Sergio Busquets (muscle injury) for this contest, Villarreal will potentially be missing Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring) and Alfonso Pedraza (hamstring), who are both listed as doubtful ahead of the action. History is on the side of Barcelona, who boast a record of 23-6-2 over Villarreal over the years. Back them to grab all three points Sunday.