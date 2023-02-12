Here’s the result of the Super Bowl 57 coin toss between Eagles and Chiefs

Update — The Chiefs won the coin toss and it was tails.

Super Bowl 57 kicks off at approximately 6:30 p.m. ET when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Both teams will look to bring home the Lombardi Trophy, with Kansas City playing for their third title and Philadelphia playing for their second.

The game will be preceded by Chris Stapleton singing the national anthem. After the anthem, the team captains for the Eagles and Chiefs will meet at the 50-yard line for the pre-game coin toss. The Chiefs are the visiting team, which means they will call heads or tails. The winner of the coin toss then gets to decide whether to receive the kickoff, or defer to the second half and instead pick the side of the field on which they’ll start the game.

Ahead of the game, DraftKings Sportsbook offered even odds for the coin toss results with heads and tails both sitting at +100. They also gave the Chiefs and Eagles even odds to win the coin toss at +100. You could bet either team to win the toss and also win the game. The Chiefs winning both was listed at +300 and the Eagles winning both was listed at +250.

We’ll be tracking prop bet outcomes for Super Bowl LVII so be sure to check back as the game closes out to see how you’ve performed.

