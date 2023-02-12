Chris Stapleton sings National Anthem in 2 minutes, 1 second at Super Bowl 57

Anthem length: Chris Stapleton sang the Star-Spangled Banner in 2 minutes and 1 second. He hit the brave at about 1:54 and carried it approximately seven seconds. The over/under settled at approximately two minutes, so, well done if you had the over.

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles face off on Sunday at Super Bowl 57 to close out the 2022-23 NFL season. The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET with the Chiefs looking to secure their third Lombardi Trophy and the Eagles playing for their second Super Bowl win.

The 2023 Super Bowl will be preceded by the national anthem, and if you were not big on betting on the on-field action, there were plenty of novelty props to prep for the anthem, coin toss, and other events. For the anthem, the basic length is something you can predict, as is how it comes to the length of the shortest scoring drive, among other things.

Country singer Chris Stapleton is singing the Star-Spangled Banner this year, marking the third straight year the pre-game anthem has involved a country artist. DraftKings Sportsbook is not offering odds on the National Anthem this year, but oddsmaker Johnny Avello offered an over/under of 2 minutes and 1⁄ 2 second (120.5 seconds). Books have been providing some hypothetical numbers ranging as high as 125 seconds.

DraftKings is back with another printable prop bet scorecard and they set a hypothetical over/under on anthem length at 95 seconds. Given how many projections have this going over two minutes, 1:35 seems like an easy one to beat.

