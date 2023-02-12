Jalen Hurts scores first touchdown in Super Bowl 57 for Eagles

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts found the end-zone for the first touchdown in Super Bowl LVII. The odds for Hurts as first TD scorer checked in at +650 and Hurts as anytime TD +100.

Hurts orchestrated an 11 play, 75 yard drive for the Philadelphia Eagles. On the drive he displayed his dual threat capability airing out throws to Dallas Goedert and Dervonta Smith, leading to his one-yard sneak for six. The Eagles took an early 7-0 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs.

