Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has scored the first touchdown in Super Bowl 57 [VIDEO]

We discuss Jalen Hurts scoring the first touchdown of Super Bowl 57 as the Eagles take on the Chiefs.

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts before playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has scored the first touchdown in Super Bowl 57. The Eagles drove the field with ease against the Kansas City Chiefs defense, and RB Kenneth Gainwell looked like he punched it in for the 4-yard score. After review, he was marked short, and the run was just a first down. Hurts then took matters into his own hands and snuck it in for a one-yard score.

Hurts did everything we expected from him on the team’s first drive. He finished 4-5 passing for 54 yards. He had two carries for 12 yards, including the score. Philadelphia’s offensive line was able to buy Hurts a lot of time on that first drive, so don’t be surprised if Kansas City starts bringing more pressure and tries to get creative with blitzes to try and disrupt his timing. Hurts had +700 odds to score the first touchdown in Super Bowl 57 at DraftKings Sportsbook, which were the fourth-best odds.

