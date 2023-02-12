How much do Super Bowl 57 commercials cost?

The NFL wraps up the 2022-23 season on Sunday night when Super Bowl 57 kicks off in Glendale, Arizona. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face off at State Farm Stadium with the game kicking off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

This will be the most watched American event on the 2023 calendar, and will draw a massive global audience. This provides the biggest opportunity for a massive audience to see corporate brands. Whether it does more than serve as a brand reminder is unclear, but it will not stop businesses from spending big bucks to air their commercials.

The price is actually not that much more this year than last year if reports are to be believed. A year ago, Super Bowl commercials were going for as much as $7 million per 30 seconds on NBC. This year, some ads are going for “north of $7 million”, per Variety, but it’s not clear how many are at that price.

The price is not dictated by the Super Bowl matchup. Fox executive Mark Evans told Variety that 95% of its Super Bowl ad inventory was already spoken for in September before the 2022-23 NFL regular season even began. The network is getting big money for the ads, but one wonders how much they would get if someone knew this Chiefs-Eagles matchup would be the choice. It should get strong ratings with strong Eagles fan base and a nationally growing Chiefs fan base.