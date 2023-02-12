Full setlist from Super Bowl LVII halftime show with Rihanna

We knew Rihanna was going to play her hits as a part of Super Bowl 57 in Phoenix, but her starting on an elevated platform high above the 50-yard-line was certainly a surprise.

And so was the fact she had zero surprise guests! It was just Ms. Fenty out there with her dancers, and a level-changing stage that took her up and down the entire performance.

Here’s every song from her show.

Super Bowl LVII halftime show setlist

Bitch Better Have My Money

I’ve Been Everywhere

Where Have You Been

Only Girl

We Found Love

Rude Boy

Work

Wild Thoughts

Birthday Cake

Pour It Up

All of the Lights

Run This Town

Umbrella

Diamonds

It’s also not a total surprise to those that were watching, but it’s also official now: RiRi is pregnant with her second child as well!

Rihanna Is Pregnant, Rep Confirms Following Super Bowl Halftime Show https://t.co/M51EE1JLlH — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 13, 2023

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.