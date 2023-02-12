Rewatch the Super Bowl LVII halftime show featuring Rihanna

We knew there would be plenty of surprises with Rihanna as the halftime entertainment at the Super Bowl, but they ended up being the kind of surprises we didn’t expect!

Here’s all of Rihanna’s performance from Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, starting at about the 10:15 mark of the video below.

Here’s the setlist in full:

B*#&! Better Have My Money

Where Have You Been

Only Girl

We Found Love

Rude Boy

Work

Wild Thoughts

Birthday Cake

Pour It Up

All of the Lights

Run This Town

Umbrella

Diamonds in the Sky

And yes, it appears RiRi is carrying her second child as well!

More to come.