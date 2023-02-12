Rewatch the Super Bowl LVII halftime show featuring Rihanna

We knew there would be plenty of surprises with Rihanna as the halftime entertainment at the Super Bowl, but they ended up being the kind of surprises we didn’t expect!
Here’s all of Rihanna’s performance from Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, starting at about the 10:15 mark of the video below.
Here’s the setlist in full:
B*#&! Better Have My Money
Where Have You Been
Only Girl
We Found Love
Rude Boy
Work
Wild Thoughts
Birthday Cake
Pour It Up
All of the Lights
Run This Town
Umbrella
Diamonds in the Sky
And yes, it appears RiRi is carrying her second child as well!
• Bingo! https://t.co/drBTSdyFop— Nathaniel E Burleson (@nateburleson) February 13, 2023
More to come.