Who was the surprise guest at the Super Bowl Halftime show with Rihanna?

While Rihanna certainly wowed the crowd in Phoenix at Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, she also surprised the crowd in another way:

It was just Robyn Rihanna Fenty by herself out there, with no guest performances or other artists despite her long catalog and dozens of collaborations over her two decades as a recording star.

But she did certainly bring a special guest:

Rihanna Is Pregnant, Rep Confirms Following Super Bowl Halftime Show https://t.co/M51EE1JLlH — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 13, 2023

Congrats to Rihanna, who used the halftime show to announce that she’s pregnant with her second child. She and A$AP Rocky had their first child, a son, in May of 2022.

We’ll look to hear from RiRi later about why she chose to go this route for her second child, but all the best to the Mom-to-be! She still captivated the crowd and the audience across the world as well.

