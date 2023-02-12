Chiefs defeat Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl 57, Patrick Mahomes wins MVP

Update: Patrick Mahomes has won Super Bowl MVP, giving him the league MVP and the SB MVP in the same season. That hasn’t happened since 1999 when Kurt Warner and the Rams accomplished the feat. Mahomes ended up completing 21-of-27 passes for 182 yards, three TDs and no interceptions, adding six carries for 44 yards on an injured ankle.

The Kansas City Chiefs won a barn burner in the desert 38-35, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57. The ending left many wanting more, but there is no doubt this game was one of the best of all time.

It didn’t look great for the Chiefs at halftime. They trailed 24-14 and their quarterback Patrick Mahomes had re-injured his high-ankle sprain. Things did not look good. But Mahomes got his “treatment” at halftime and Andy Reid sharpened up his playbook and they went to town.

On the first four drives of the second half, the Chiefs scored a touchdown on each. They would have scored another touchdown on the fifth and last drive, but they didn’t want to give the ball back to the Eagles. Instead, they ran the clock down and kicked the game winning field goal.

This game won’t be without controversy though, as a ticky-tack defensive holding call helped the Chiiefs extend their game-winning drive. Overall the officiating was good, but that call left much to be desired at such a pivotal point. But, you can’t take anything away from that perfect second half by the Chiefs. Mahomes cements his legacy with his second Super Bowl win in his short career.