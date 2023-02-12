Super Bowl 57: Who is considered home team, how is it decided?

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face off on Sunday evening in Super Bowl 57. The final game of the 2022-23 season will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Glendale is part of the greater Phoenix metropolitan market and is home to the Arizona Cardinals.

After years of the Super Bowl taking place on a neutral field, the past two Super Bowls ended up being home to one of the two teams. In Super Bowl 56, the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in LA. A year prior in Super Bowl 55, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Even when the Rams and Bucs got to play on their home fields, they were not guaranteed home field advantage. Rather, the NFL alternates home-field between the conferences. Last season, the AFC was the home team and the year prior the NFC was the home team. This year, the NFC champion Eagles get home-field advantage in the game.

What does the determination mean for the game? The road team gets to call the coin flip and the home team gets to pick their uniform colors, but overall the designations don’t make an impact on the game. All that means the Chiefs will get to call the coin toss to open the game.

The last truly neutral field Super Bowl was three years ago when the Chiefs beat the 49ers in Super Bowl 54. The Chiefs were the home team at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.