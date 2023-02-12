Opening 2nd half point spread, point total for Super Bowl 57 with Eagles leading at halftime

The Philadelphia Eagles hold a 24-14 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs at halftime of Super Bowl 57, and the Chiefs are now -3.5 favorites in the second half at DraftKings Sportsbook.

With Patrick Mahomes appearing to limp off the field after his play before a KC punt with under two minutes remaining in the second quarter, there should be some concern around the Chiefs sideline. Backup quarterback Chad Henne was warming up on the sideline before the half ended.

Jalen Hurts has dominated so far, going 17-22 for 183 yards and a touchdown without an interception, as well as 11 carries for 63 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He also fumbled to give the Chiefs Nick Bolton a scoop-and-score to keep the first half from becoming a blowout.

The Chiefs will get the ball first as the Eagles will kickoff after halftime, and the extended halftime of the Super Bowl for Rihanna’s halftime show should give Andy Reid and his staff plenty of time to make adjustments.