Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes named MVP of Super Bowl 57

The MVP for Super Bowl 57 has been awarded to Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. It was a back-and-forth game, but the Chiefs pulled out the late-game win against the Philadelphia Eagles. This is the second Super Bowl MVP Award of his career and the first time that the regular season MVP has also won the Super Bowl since 1999.

Mahomes finished the game 21 for 27 for 182 yards and three passing touchdowns. Even on a banged-up ankle, the quarterback added six carries for 44 yards. The first touchdown was to his favorite target Travis Kelce in the first quarter. This duo makes everything look easy, and that was no different with the 18-yard score.

Mahomes' next two touchdowns came in quick succession. He found a wide-open Kadarius Toney for a five-yard score with 12 minutes left in the game. Less than three minutes later, after a huge punt return by Toney, rookie wide receiver Skyy Moore brought in a four-yard score.