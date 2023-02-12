Is Patrick Mahomes’ father the retired MLB player?

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ father, Pat Mahomes, pitched in Major League Baseball for 11 seasons, starting with the Minnesota Twins in 1992 and eventually moving around to six teams total as a starter and reliever. Including his time in the minors, Mahomes pitched from the age of 17 in 1988 to the age of 36 in 2007, per Baseball Reference.

The elder Mahomes won’t go down in history as a strong major leaguer, but he did end up with an 8-0 record and a 3.68 earned run average as a middle reliever on the ‘99 Mets. He also was able to introduce his son to professional sports at an early age, helping shape his love for sports.

Pat Mahomes was a multi-sport standout in high school and his son Patrick followed in his footsteps, playing both baseball and football as a level that would get scouts excited. In the end, Mahomes’ ability as a quarterback won out and the rest is history, but like his father, playing Major League Baseball was a strong possibility early on.

