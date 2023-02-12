Chiefs, Bills lead favorites to win Super Bowl 58

Super Bowl 57 has come and gone with the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 38-35 on Sunday to win the championship. Now that the 2022-23 season is officially over, we aren’t wasting any time looking ahead to the 2023 season. Here we’ll go over Super Bowl 58 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook with some initial thoughts after Eagles-Chiefs.

Chiefs and Bills

Heading into 2023-24, the Chiefs are favorites to win. As long as you have the best QB in the world, you’re going to have a very good shot of winning the Super Bowl. There’s no expectation that the Chiefs are going to go away. Assuming head coach Andy Reid comes back along with TE Travis Kelce, the Chiefs should be able to retool the offense and go after the ship in 2024.

As for the Bills, it was a letdown falling to the Bengals at home this postseason. Still, Buffalo has a very talented offense led by QB Josh Allen and a stout defense. RB Devin Singletary is set to become a free agent but could be brought back. If that’s the case, the Bills shouldn’t see any turnover on offense.

Other early favorites

The 49ers boast the best odds to win Super Bowl 58 out of the NFC. This is a bit surprising. There are a decent amount of question marks at QB for the Niners. Sure, the defense is coming back and should be among the best in the NFL. That didn’t help in the playoffs against the Eagles when Brock Purdy got hurt and San Fran was left without a functional QB. Purdy could be the guy but is also undergoing offseason surgery. Trey Lance is coming off major surgery after missing all of 2022-23. If the QB position can be solidified, the Niners will have a good shot at winning it all in 2024.

The Eagles and Cowboys are the other two teams in the NFC with decent odds to win it all along with the Bengals. Those three teams will be back in the mix given their QB play. Dallas is the most shaky there with Dak Prescott, but again, the defense was able to compensate enough to make it to the Divisional Round. The Bengals have some tough decisions to make at wide receiver with Tee Higgins needing a new contract.

Non-playoff teams most likely to get to the playoffs

The New England Patriots missed the playoffs for the second time in the past three seasons since Tom Brady left. If the Pats can get the QB position figured out, they could be dangerous heading into 2024. The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of talent on offense and we could see Kenny Pickett take a step forward. The other non-playoff team to mention is the Denver Broncos, who hired Sean Payton to be head coach and could get back on track with QB Russell Wilson.

In the NFC, the Detroit Lions were very close to reaching the playoffs. They feel like a team on the rise. The Green Bay Packers were also close to getting in and if QB Aaron Rodgers decides to stay in town, they’ll be in contention assuming the offense progresses and the defense gets more consistent. The Los Angeles Rams went from Super Bowl champions to 5-12 this season. The Rams should be able to bounce back.

Playoff teams likely to take a step back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers should regress now that Tom Brady is retired. The Bucs could go into rebuild mode, which should open things up in the NFC South. The Minnesota Vikings may have been the worst 13-4 team in NFL history. Well, sort of. Kirk Cousins isn’t more than a regular-season QB. The Vikings don’t have a very good defense and the offense could take a step back. I’d also be worried about the Cowboys a bit. If Dallas struggles at all out the gate, Jerry Jones could fire Mike McCarthy, which could mean missing the postseason.

In the AFC, we’ll have to see what happens with QB Lamar Jackson and if the Ravens part ways. The Ravens could keep Jackson on a franchise tag and look to get an extension done. It feels more likely Jackson is traded by Baltimore before the 2023 NFL Draft. If that’s the case, it’s fair to expect regression unless the Ravens can figure out QB and get the offense in the right direction. The Dolphins and Jaguars both feel like easy regression candidates in the AFC. Jacksonville snuck in by winning a weak AFC South. The Dolphins lost five of six games to end the season and QB Tua Tagovailoa’s future has to be in question due to concussions.