Full 2023 NFL Draft first round order following Super Bowl 57

The NFL season is officially a wrap and we know the full first round order for the 2023 NFL Draft order. We break down what we know.

By Nick Simon
2022 NFL Draft - Round 1 Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Super Bowl 57 is in the books with the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. That officially brings an end to season and the draft order of the 2023 NFL Draft has officially been finalized. The draft will take place April 27-29 from Union Station in Kansas City, MO.

The Chicago Bears are officially on the clock as they own the No. 1 overall pick for the draft. There’s been rampant speculation over what the franchise will do with the pick as it continues its rebuild. Playoff teams like the Seattle Seahawks and Eagles will have the benefit of selecting in the top 10 as a result of prior trades while the Detroit Lions will also have a premium selection after barely out on the postseason.

Below is the finalized first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft. Note, there only 31 selections will be made as a result of the Miami Dolphins being docked their first-round pick as punishment for illicit contact Sean Payton last offseason.

  1. Chicago Bears
  2. Houston Texans
  3. Arizona Cardinals
  4. Indianapolis Colts
  5. Seattle Seahawks (via Broncos)
  6. Detroit Lions (via Rams)
  7. Las Vegas Raiders
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Carolina Panthers
  10. Philadelphia Eagles (via Saints)
  11. Tennessee Titans
  12. Houston Texans (via Browns)
  13. New York Jets
  14. New England Patriots
  15. Green Bay Packers
  16. Washington Commanders
  17. Pittsburgh Steelers
  18. Detroit Lions
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Seattle Seahawks
  21. Los Angeles Chargers
  22. Baltimore Ravens
  23. Minnesota Vikings
  24. Jacksonville Jaguars
  25. New York Giants
  26. Dallas Cowboys
  27. Buffalo Bills
  28. Cincinnati Bengals
  29. New Orleans Saints (via 49ers, Broncos, and Dolphins)
  30. Philadelphia Eagles
  31. Kansas City Chiefs

