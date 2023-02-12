Full 2023 NFL Draft first round order following Super Bowl 57

Super Bowl 57 is in the books with the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. That officially brings an end to season and the draft order of the 2023 NFL Draft has officially been finalized. The draft will take place April 27-29 from Union Station in Kansas City, MO.

The Chicago Bears are officially on the clock as they own the No. 1 overall pick for the draft. There’s been rampant speculation over what the franchise will do with the pick as it continues its rebuild. Playoff teams like the Seattle Seahawks and Eagles will have the benefit of selecting in the top 10 as a result of prior trades while the Detroit Lions will also have a premium selection after barely out on the postseason.

Below is the finalized first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft. Note, there only 31 selections will be made as a result of the Miami Dolphins being docked their first-round pick as punishment for illicit contact Sean Payton last offseason.