Tracking Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s performance in Super Bowl 57 vs. Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. After signing with the Chiefs in free agency, wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be playing in his first Super Bowl.

After spending the first four seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Valdes-Scantling signed a three-year deal with Kansas City. He played in all 17 games and brought in 42 of his 81 targets for 687 yards and two touchdowns. While his scores were down, the receptions and targets were career highs. MVS served as the Chiefs' deep threat in the offense after the Chiefs traded away wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

Valdes-Scantling has to compete with several pass-catchers in the offense from tight end Travis Kelce to running back Jerick McKinnon and all the wide receivers in between. His receiving yards prop at DraftKings Sportsbook was set at 35.5 yards, and his reception total was installed at over/under 2.5. Valdes-Scantling has +2200 odds to be the first touchdown scorer in Super Bowl 57. He has +1800 odds to be the last touchdown scorer and installed at +300 to score a touchdown at any point in the game.