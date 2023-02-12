 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tracking Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s performance in Super Bowl 57 vs. Eagles

Kansas City WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling is playing in his first Super Bowl on Sunday. We’ll track his performance throughout Super Bowl 57.

By DKNation Staff
Marquez Valdes-Scantling #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball during the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. After signing with the Chiefs in free agency, wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be playing in his first Super Bowl.

After spending the first four seasons with the Green Bay Packers, Valdes-Scantling signed a three-year deal with Kansas City. He played in all 17 games and brought in 42 of his 81 targets for 687 yards and two touchdowns. While his scores were down, the receptions and targets were career highs. MVS served as the Chiefs' deep threat in the offense after the Chiefs traded away wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

Valdes-Scantling has to compete with several pass-catchers in the offense from tight end Travis Kelce to running back Jerick McKinnon and all the wide receivers in between. His receiving yards prop at DraftKings Sportsbook was set at 35.5 yards, and his reception total was installed at over/under 2.5. Valdes-Scantling has +2200 odds to be the first touchdown scorer in Super Bowl 57. He has +1800 odds to be the last touchdown scorer and installed at +300 to score a touchdown at any point in the game.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 57

View all 253 stories

More From DraftKings Nation