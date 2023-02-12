Tracking Juju Smith Schuster’s performance in Super Bowl 57 vs. Eagles

Super Bowl 57 is gearing up to kick off on Sunday from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles starting at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster signed a one-year prove-it deal with the Chiefs and will be playing in the first Super Bowl of his career.

Smith-Schuster played in 16 games in the regular season. He brought in 78 receptions on 101 targets for 933 yards and three touchdowns. While none of these stats are career highs for him, they likely are enough to warrant him a solid contract in free agency. Smith-Schuster could end up back in Kansas City, but with the team’s depth at the position, he could be wearing his third different uniform in as many years.

Smith-Schuster had plenty of prop bets to take advantage of at DraftKings Sportsbook. His over/under on receiver yards was set at 35.5. While he is part of a stacked offense, targets are hard to come back. Smith-Schuster’s line for receptions was set at over/under 3.5. He has +2200 to be the first touchdown scorer, +1800 to score the final touchdown and then +320 to score a touchdown at any point in the Super Bowl.