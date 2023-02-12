 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tracking Isiah Pacheco’s performance in Super Bowl 57 vs. Eagles

The rookie running back is set to perform on the big stage. We’ll track his performance throughout Super Bowl 57.

By Derek Hryn
&nbsp;Isiah Pacheco #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the fourth quarter in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs meet up with the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in Super Bowl 57. The Chiefs look to take their top offense into a clash on the NFL’s biggest stage against the NFC’s best. We’ll see how the Chiefs can handle the league’s best defense in Arizona.

Isiah Pacheco has operated as Kansas City’s lead ball carrier throughout most of the regular season and the 2022-23 playoffs. The rookie RB has posted 22 carries for 121 yards in the previous two games, while hauling in five receptions for 59 yards. It’s uncertain how the Chiefs plan to utilize their backfield against the Eagles, but it seems that Pacheco is atop the pecking order.

