Tracking Travis Kelce’s performance in Super Bowl 57 vs. Eagles

Travis Kelce looks to win the second Super Bowl of his career. We’ll track his performance throughout Super Bowl 57.

By Derek Hryn
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs takes the field prior to the AFC Championship NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs are making their third Super Bowl appearance in four years, meeting the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in Super Bowl 57.

Travis Kelce delivered in enormous fashion in the Chiefs’ 23-20 AFC Championship victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The 33-year-old tight end hauled in seven catches for 78 yards and one touchdown after being ruled a “game-time decision” leading up to kickoff. He’s found the end zone in both of Kansas City’s postseason games to this point, and he should be one of the key players to watch in Sunday’s affair.

The versatile TE enters with some interesting player props, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. O/U 77.5 receiving yards, O/U 7.5 receptions, O/U 22.5 longest reception.

