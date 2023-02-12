Tracking Patrick Mahomes’ performance in Super Bowl 57 vs. Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs return to the Super Bowl after a one-year hiatus from the game, facing the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in Super Bowl 57. Patrick Mahomes and the top offense in the NFL will hope to improve on their 2021 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mahomes didn’t miss a beat in his production this season — despite losing his best wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins — winning his second MVP honor with 435 completions for 5,250 yards and 41 touchdowns, while rushing 61 times for 358 yards and four touchdowns.

The 27-year-old QB enters the big game with some interesting player props, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. O/U 2.5 passing touchdowns, O/U 293.5 passing yards, O/U 25.5 completions, O/U 38.5 pass attempts, O/U 0.5 interceptions, O/U 37.5 longest completion.