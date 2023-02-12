Breaking down betting splits for 2023 Super Bowl MVP

Super Bowl LVII brings a star-studded lineup to the field, and it’s no surprise that 2022-23 NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes is the frontrunner to repeat his 2020 run for Super Bowl MVP. Six of the last 10 Super Bowl MVP winners have been quarterbacks, and with Mahomes and Jalen Hurts facing off, it seems likely that trend will continue this year.

Last year, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp took home the award. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is the top non-QB offensive option to win the award as Kansas City’s top receiver. Kelce will fare well in one-on-one matchups with the Philadelphia Eagles’ defense, and his +1200 installment has a much better payoff than either of the quarterbacks. The Eagles’ Haason Reddick is the top defensive option and has earned 12.8% of the handle despite his very long odds.

Nearly half of the cash wagered on the award has gone to the two quarterbacks, but Reddick’s +3000 odds are looking appealing to hopeful bettors, and he comes in third in both handle and wagers made. Let’s take a look at the betting splits for the Super Bowl MVP award.

2023 Super Bowl MVP betting splits

Patrick Mahomes: +120 — 24.5% handle, 15.5% bets Jalen Hurts: +125 — 20.9% handle, 13.7% bets Haason Reddick: +3000 — 12.8% handle, 13.2% bets Travis Kelce: +1200 — 11.9% handle, 12.5% bets Miles Sanders: +2200 — 5.3% handle, 6.3% bets AJ Brown: +1800 — 3.8% handle, 4.3% bets Devonta Smith: +3000 — 3.7% handle, 4.8% bets Kenneth Gainwell: +10000 — 3.3%4.6% bets Isiah Pacheco: +4000 — 2.3% handle, 3.4% bets Chris Jones: +4000 — 2.0% handle, 3.1% bets

Best Bet: Patrick Mahomes +120

It’s not the best payoff, but it’s by far the most likely result to this game. Mahomes, the NFL MVP, will most likely get the award over any of his receivers. The Eagles’ vaunted defense, which excels in QB pressure, has not yet faced a quarterback at, or, quite frankly, near Mahomes’ level this season, and his scrambling abilities and pinpoint passing on the run could catch Philly on their heels. The public agrees, having placed one in five dollars wagered on Mahomes repeating as Super Bowl MVP.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.