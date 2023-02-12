Breaking down betting splits for 2023 Super Bowl coin toss

Super Bowl 57 is almost here with the Kansas City Chiefs battling the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. As is the case every year, one of the top five prop bets for the game on DraftKings Sportsbook is the coin toss.

Coin flips are literally a 50/50 proposition and that has mostly been born out throughout Super Bowl history. Through 56 games, tails has prevailed 29 times to 27 times for heads. As the designated visiting team at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, the Chiefs will get the honor of calling either heads or tails ahead of the championship showdown.

Below, we’ll go over the betting splits and see where the public is leaning before the contest.

2023 Super Bowl coin toss betting splits

Heads/Tails

Heads (+100): 47% handle, 43% bets

Tails (+100): 53% handle, 57% bets

The public is subscribing to the “tails never fails” theory with tails receiving most of the money and total number of bets. Heads won out in last year’s contest between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, so we’ll see if can come through for a second straight year.

Chiefs to win coin toss and the game

Yes (+300): 97% handle, 98% bets

No (-400): 3% handle, 5% bets

Eagles to win coin toss and the game

Yes (+250): 98% handle, 97% bets

No (-330): 2% handle, 3% bets

Whether the Chiefs or Eagles, bettors wagering on this prop have overwhelming confidence that the coin toss winner will hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the night. They should be warned that the last eight coin toss winners have ended up losing the Super Bowl, so tread lightly.

Team to win coin toss

Eagles (+100): 65% handle, 52% bets

Chiefs (+100): 35% handle, 48% bets

The public is on Philly to win the coin toss on Sunday, meaning they’re wagering on whoever the Chiefs representative to make the wrong call at midfield.

Best Bet: Chiefs to win coin toss and the game (+300)

Have fun and do not try to overthink the coin toss. There is no science behind it. It is literally the flip of a coin. But if you are going to take a big swing, I would wager on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs being the ones to break the coin toss winner curse on Sunday.

