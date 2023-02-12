Breaking down betting splits for first TD scorer in Super Bowl 57

Super Bowl 57 is on for Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET as the Kansas City Chiefs will battle the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Among the numerous prop bets you can make for the championship showdown on DraftKings Sportsbook is the first touchdown scorer of the game. Both teams are loaded with weapons that could potentially set the tone of the evening by being the first ones to crack the end zone. Below, we’ll go over how the public is wagering on this prop.

2023 Super Bowl TD scorer betting splits

Travis Kelce: +700 — 25.4% handle, 21.6% bets A.J. Brown: +900 — 8.8% handle, 8.4% bets Miles Sanders: +700 — 8.6% handle, 8.9% bets Jalen Hurts: +700 — 8.2% handle, 8.0% bets DeVonta Smith: +1300 — 7.1% handle, 6.3% bets Dallas Goedert: +1200 — 7.0% handle, 7.1% bets Isiah Pacheco: +800 — 5.6% handle, 5.2% bets Patrick Mahomes: +2200 — 4.5% handle, 4.3% bets Marquez Valdes-Scantling: +1800 — 3.0% handle, 3.3% bets Jerick McKinnon: +1100 — 2.9% handle, 3.2% bets

A good chunk of the public thinks that Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce will get the touchdown party started in the desert with a quarter of the money and 21.6% of the total bets being pushed in his direction. The reasoning behind this is solid considering that he has caught a ridiculous 21 receptions for 176 yards and three touchdowns in just two games of the postseason.

Best Bet: Jalen Hurts (+700)

Hurts is one of the favorites at +700 and we’ll play it safe and predict that he’ll be the first touchdown scorer in this matchup. He’s been effective as a runner with 13 rushing touchdowns this year and got one on the ground in both playoff games. It wouldn’t be a shock to see him hit the edge for a touchdown and put the Eagles on the board.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.