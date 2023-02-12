Breaking down betting splits for Super Bowl 57 rushing props

Super Bowl 57 is on for Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET as the Kansas City Chiefs will battle the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Among the numerous prop bets you can make for the championship showdown on DraftKings Sportsbook are rushing props. Both offenses contain numerous capable runners and that presents numerous possibilities for this game. Below, take a look at how the public is wagering on this prop.

2023 Super Bowl rushing props betting splits

Boston Scott Rushing Yards (8.5)

Over: 95% handle, 93% bets

Under: 5% handle, 7% bets

Isiah Pacheco Rushing Yards (47.5)

Over: 55% handle, 76% bets

Under: 45% handle, 24% bets

Jalen Hurts Rushing Yards (50.5)

Over: 75% handle, 71% bets

Under: 25% handle, 29% bets

Jerick McKinnon Rushing Yards (19.5)

Over: 25% handle, 34% bets

Under: 75% handle, 66% bets

Kenneth Gainwell Rushing Yards (19.5)

Over: 84% handle, 87% bets

Under: 16% handle, 13% bets

Miles Sanders Rushing Yards (61.5)

Over: 94% handle, 86% bets

Under: 6% handle, 14% bets

Patrick Mahomes Rushing Yards (19.5)

Over: 63% handle, 80% bets

Under: 37% handle, 20% bets

Best Bet: Miles Sanders under 61.5 rushing yards (-120)

Sanders has had a career year with the Eagles and will try to cap it by helping his team hoist the Lombardi Trophy. However, he’s been splitting carries out of the backfield with Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott throughout the postseason and when you throw the elusive Jalen Hurts in the mix, the Eagles could have a committee of runners in this matchup. That’s why we’ll take the under on Sanders rushing yards.

