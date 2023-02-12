Breaking down betting splits for Super Bowl 57 receiving props

There are bets galore to place on the receiving groups for Super Bowl 57. From potential MVP candidates like Travis Kelce and Miles Sanders to rookies like Isiah Pacheco and Skyy Moore, there are lots of receivers who are going to see action in Sunday’s big game. The overs are very popular in most of these bets for both receptions and receiving yards, no matter who the receiver is, with 80 to 90% of bettors placing their faith in some big yardage numbers.
The Kansas City Chiefs often use their running backs in the passing game, which should make for some interesting results with Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon. The Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles’ AJ Brown have the highest prop bets in receiving yards available. Let’s take a look at how the public is betting on receiving props for Super Bowl LVII.
2023 Super Bowl receiving props betting splits
A.J. Brown Receiving Yards (72.5)
Over: 91% handle, 85% bets
Under: 9% handle, 15% bets
A.J. Brown Receptions (5.5)
Over: 92% handle, 86% bet
Under: 8% handle, 14% bets
Dallas Goedert Receiving Yards (47.5)
Over: 97% handle, 95% bets
Under: 3% handle, 5% bets
Dallas Goedert Receptions (4.5)
Over: 77% handle, 55% bets
Under: 23% handle, 45% bets
DeVonta Smith Receiving Yards (62.5)
Over: 98% handle, 95% bets
Under: 2% handle, 5% bets
DeVonta Smith Receptions (5.5)
Over: 96% handle, 93% bets
Under: 4% handle, 7% bets
Isiah Pacheco Receiving Yards (15.5)
Over: 97% handle, 97% bets
Under: 3% handle, 3% bets
Isiah Pacheco Receptions (1.5)
Over: 87% handle, 76% bets
Under: 13% handle, 24% bets
Jerick McKinnon Receiving Yards (19.5)
Over: 98% handle, 96% bets
Under: 2% handle, 4% bets
Jerick McKinnon Receptions (2.5)
Over: 88% handle, 87% bets
Under: 12% handle, 13% bets
JuJu Smith-Schuster Receiving Yards (35.5)
Over: 66% handle, 77% bets
Under: 34% handle, 23% bets
JuJu Smith-Schuster Receptions (3.5)
Over: 82% handle, 83% bets
Under: 18% handle, 17% bets
Justin Watson Receiving Yards (14.5)
Over: 39% handle, 50% bets
Under: 61% handle, 50% bets
Justin Watson Receptions (1.5)
Over: 7% handle, 23% bets
Under: 93% handle, 77% bets
Kadarius Toney Receiving Yards (27.5)
Over: 95% handle, 88% bets
Under: 5% handle, 12% bets
Kadarius Toney Receptions (2.5)
Over: 80% handle, 86% bets
Under: 20% handle, 14% bets
Kenneth Gainwell Receiving Yards (11.5)
Over: 99% handle, 98% bets
Under: 1% handle, 2% bets
Kenneth Gainwell Receptions (1.5)
Over: 83% handle, 88% bets
Under: 17% handle, 12% bets
Marquez Valdes-Scantling Receiving Yards (35.5)
Over: 82% handle, 76% bets
Under: 18% handle, 24% bets
Marquez Valdes-Scantling Receptions (2.5)
Over: 77% handle, 89% bets
Under: 23% handle, 11% bets
Miles Sanders Receiving Yards (4.5)
Over: 64% handle, 84% bets
Under: 36% handle, 16% bets
Miles Sanders Receptions (1.5)
Over: 55% handle, 67% bets
Under: 45% handle, 33% bets
Noah Gray Receiving Yards (12.5)
Over: 72% handle, 82% bets
Under: 28% handle, 18% bets
Noah Gray Receptions (1.5)
Over: 71% handle, 79% bets
Under: 29% handle, 21% bets
Quez Watkins Receiving Yards (11.5)
Over: 70% handle, 74% bets
Under: 30% handle, 26% bets
Quez Watkins Receptions (1.5)
Over: 3% handle, 7% bets
Under: 97% handle, 93% bets
Skyy Moore Receiving Yards (7.5)
Over: 98% handle, 98% bets
Under: 2% handle, 2% bets
Travis Kelce Receiving Yards (78.5)
Over: 93% handle, 91% bets
Under: 7% handle, 9% bets
Travis Kelce Receptions (7.5)
Over: 98% handle, 96% bets
Under: 2% handle, 4% bets
Best Bet: MVS over 35.5 receiving yards
The Chiefs’ wide receiver had a huge impact on the conference championship game, and with JuJu Smith-Schuster potentially limited due to injury, we can expect Mahomes to keep looking Valdes-Scantling’s way in the Super Bowl. MVS had 116 receiving yards against the Bengals in the AFC Championship game.
This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.