Breaking down betting splits for Super Bowl 57 receiving props

There are bets galore to place on the receiving groups for Super Bowl 57. From potential MVP candidates like Travis Kelce and Miles Sanders to rookies like Isiah Pacheco and Skyy Moore, there are lots of receivers who are going to see action in Sunday’s big game. The overs are very popular in most of these bets for both receptions and receiving yards, no matter who the receiver is, with 80 to 90% of bettors placing their faith in some big yardage numbers.

The Kansas City Chiefs often use their running backs in the passing game, which should make for some interesting results with Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon. The Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles’ AJ Brown have the highest prop bets in receiving yards available. Let’s take a look at how the public is betting on receiving props for Super Bowl LVII.

2023 Super Bowl receiving props betting splits

A.J. Brown Receiving Yards (72.5)

Over: 91% handle, 85% bets

Under: 9% handle, 15% bets

A.J. Brown Receptions (5.5)

Over: 92% handle, 86% bet

Under: 8% handle, 14% bets

Dallas Goedert Receiving Yards (47.5)

Over: 97% handle, 95% bets

Under: 3% handle, 5% bets

Dallas Goedert Receptions (4.5)

Over: 77% handle, 55% bets

Under: 23% handle, 45% bets

DeVonta Smith Receiving Yards (62.5)

Over: 98% handle, 95% bets

Under: 2% handle, 5% bets

DeVonta Smith Receptions (5.5)

Over: 96% handle, 93% bets

Under: 4% handle, 7% bets

Isiah Pacheco Receiving Yards (15.5)

Over: 97% handle, 97% bets

Under: 3% handle, 3% bets

Isiah Pacheco Receptions (1.5)

Over: 87% handle, 76% bets

Under: 13% handle, 24% bets

Jerick McKinnon Receiving Yards (19.5)

Over: 98% handle, 96% bets

Under: 2% handle, 4% bets

Jerick McKinnon Receptions (2.5)

Over: 88% handle, 87% bets

Under: 12% handle, 13% bets

JuJu Smith-Schuster Receiving Yards (35.5)

Over: 66% handle, 77% bets

Under: 34% handle, 23% bets

JuJu Smith-Schuster Receptions (3.5)

Over: 82% handle, 83% bets

Under: 18% handle, 17% bets

Justin Watson Receiving Yards (14.5)

Over: 39% handle, 50% bets

Under: 61% handle, 50% bets

Justin Watson Receptions (1.5)

Over: 7% handle, 23% bets

Under: 93% handle, 77% bets

Kadarius Toney Receiving Yards (27.5)

Over: 95% handle, 88% bets

Under: 5% handle, 12% bets

Kadarius Toney Receptions (2.5)

Over: 80% handle, 86% bets

Under: 20% handle, 14% bets

Kenneth Gainwell Receiving Yards (11.5)

Over: 99% handle, 98% bets

Under: 1% handle, 2% bets

Kenneth Gainwell Receptions (1.5)

Over: 83% handle, 88% bets

Under: 17% handle, 12% bets

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Receiving Yards (35.5)

Over: 82% handle, 76% bets

Under: 18% handle, 24% bets

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Receptions (2.5)

Over: 77% handle, 89% bets

Under: 23% handle, 11% bets

Miles Sanders Receiving Yards (4.5)

Over: 64% handle, 84% bets

Under: 36% handle, 16% bets

Miles Sanders Receptions (1.5)

Over: 55% handle, 67% bets

Under: 45% handle, 33% bets

Noah Gray Receiving Yards (12.5)

Over: 72% handle, 82% bets

Under: 28% handle, 18% bets

Noah Gray Receptions (1.5)

Over: 71% handle, 79% bets

Under: 29% handle, 21% bets

Quez Watkins Receiving Yards (11.5)

Over: 70% handle, 74% bets

Under: 30% handle, 26% bets

Quez Watkins Receptions (1.5)

Over: 3% handle, 7% bets

Under: 97% handle, 93% bets

Skyy Moore Receiving Yards (7.5)

Over: 98% handle, 98% bets

Under: 2% handle, 2% bets

Travis Kelce Receiving Yards (78.5)

Over: 93% handle, 91% bets

Under: 7% handle, 9% bets

Travis Kelce Receptions (7.5)

Over: 98% handle, 96% bets

Under: 2% handle, 4% bets

Best Bet: MVS over 35.5 receiving yards

The Chiefs’ wide receiver had a huge impact on the conference championship game, and with JuJu Smith-Schuster potentially limited due to injury, we can expect Mahomes to keep looking Valdes-Scantling’s way in the Super Bowl. MVS had 116 receiving yards against the Bengals in the AFC Championship game.

