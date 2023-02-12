Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Sunday, February 12

It’s Super Bowl Sunday, which means we’ve got just two games in the NBA. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t some favorable player props for bettors to target. Here’s our favorites from the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Desmond Bane over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Celtics (-105)

Boston has been excellent defensively this season but Bane should be able to hit the over on volume alone. The shooting guard is taking 6.6 triples per game since returning to the floor, connecting on 48.5% of his looks. He’s hit the over on this line three times in the five games he’s played since coming back, and he should be able to get another over Sunday.

Fred VanVleet under 6.5 assists vs. Pistons (-130)

VanVleet was not moved at the trade deadline and will now have to show he’s still the right point guard for this current core in Toronto. Look for him to be more aggressive shooting the ball against the Pistons, which will cut down on his assist total. VanVleet has gone under this line in three of the last four games, so back him for another under here.

Jayson Tatum under 9.5 rebounds vs. Grizzlies (-140)

This is quite a high line for Tatum, who is averaging 8.6 rebounds per game. He’s gone under this line in the last two contests and has several factors working against him in this one. Even with Stevan Adams out, the Grizzlies have a strong frontcourt and have been good on the boards. Al Horford and Robert Williams are both in for Boston, which means they’ll have more opportunities on the glass than Tatum. The forward has been one of the best players in the league this season but he should go under on his rebounds prop today.