Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Celtics on Sunday

The Memphis Grizzlies (34-21) will visit the East coast on Super Bowl Sunday when they face the Boston Celtics (40-16). Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. The Grizzlies have won two in a row while the Celtics are on a three-game winning streak.

Steven Adams remains sidelined for Memphis. Malcolm Brogdon is probable for the Celtics with an Achilles injury. Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown are still out for Boston.

The Celtics are 3.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 227.

Grizzlies vs. Celtics, 2 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -3.5

Memphis is more than capable of going into Boston and getting a win behind the likes of Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. but the Celtics have been on fire this season. Boston is 16-13 ATS as a home favorite and 28-25 ATS as a favorite in general. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are 3-6 ATS as an underdog and 1-6 ATS as a road underdog. The Celtics have a 22-7 record at home and should be able to cover in this game.

Over/Under: Under 227

Both teams have hit a string of unders recently. The Grizzlies have gone under their totals in two of the last four games, but hit seven straight unders prior to that. The Celtics have gone under their totals three of the last four games. These teams are fairly evenly matched and should be able to keep things tight defensively. Look for the under to hit Sunday.