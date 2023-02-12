Pick against the spread, over/under for Pistons vs. Raptors on Sunday

The Detroit Pistons (15-42) will take on the Toronto Raptors (26-31) in an Eastern Conference showdown Sunday. The Pistons snapped a three-game losing streak with a win Friday, while the Raptors saw their three-game winning streak end in a loss to Utah.

The Pistons will not be able to play James Wiseman yet as the trade with the Warriors is not official. OG Anunoby remains out for Toronto with a wrist injury.

The Raptors are 11-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 228.

Pistons vs. Raptors, 3 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pistons +11

Even though the Pistons have an abysmal overall record, they are 22-29-3 ATS as an underdog this season. The Raptors have been alright as the favored team, posting a 13-10 ATS mark as a home favorite but 14-18 ATS as a favorite overall. Given Toronto’s general struggles this season, a double-digit spread seems like too much to cover. The Raptors should win this game, but the Pistons will cover.

Over/Under: Under 228

The Pistons went under in six straight games prior to going over Friday’s total. The Raptors have gone over their totals in four of the last six games. Detroit is 27th in points per game over the last five, while Toronto is 11th. Given how this is a relatively higher number when it comes to totals, we’ll take the under.