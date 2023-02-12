Super Bowl 57 national anthem length odds

Chris Stapleton will handle national anthem duties for Super Bowl XLVII on Sunday. The country star is an eight-time Grammy winner as he gets ready to perform at Super Bowl Sunday. The big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

In the past, DraftKings Sportsbook has offered a prop bet available surrounding the national anthem where bettors can bet whether or not the national anthem will last longer than the shortest drive of the game. This year they will not have such a prop bet available.

However, there will be plenty of ways to make the anthem interesting for those watching the game. You can run pools on your own or poke around looking for specific odds around the length. We spoke with Johnny Avello, the lead oddsmaker at DraftKings, and he would install the anthem length at 2 minutes and one half a second.

Stapleton has not performed the anthem at a major public event, so it’s hard to decide on the under. But with quite a few anthems going over two minutes in recent years, you’d be inclined to look at the over as your best option.