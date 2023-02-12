Kadarius Toney makes longest punt return in SB history

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney made history tonight with the longest punt return in Super Bowl history. Toney ran the ball back to the Eagles’ five-yard line on a 65-yard run down the field, getting brought down just before reaching the end zone.

Toney has just one reception for five yards in the Super Bowl thus far, scoring a TD on the catch.

