Kadarius Toney makes longest punt return in SB history

Toney ran back an Eagles’ punt for 65 yards in the fourth quarter.

Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney made history tonight with the longest punt return in Super Bowl history. Toney ran the ball back to the Eagles’ five-yard line on a 65-yard run down the field, getting brought down just before reaching the end zone.

Toney has just one reception for five yards in the Super Bowl thus far, scoring a TD on the catch.

