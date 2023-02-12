When was the last time the NFL’s MVP won a Super Bowl in the same year?

It is a great honor to be named the NFL MVP. On Thursday at the NFL Honors awards, Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes was named the 2022 NFL MVP. Unfortunately for him, there is almost a curse around the award, as we haven’t seen the MVP also win the Super Bowl in over two decades.

The last time that the MVP winner was also a Super Bowl champion was way back in 1999. Quarterback Kurt Warner led his team to a 13-3 regular season record. In only his second NFL season and first as the starter, Warner played in all 16 games and threw for 4,353 yards with 41 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He earned 33 of 50 first-place votes for MVP. Warner and the Rams beat the Minnesota Vikings in the Divisional round, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship and then the Tennessee Titans to win Super Bowl XXXIV.

Mahomes took home the second MVP Award of his young career. When he won the award in 2018, the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LII. Kansas City went 12-4 in the regular season and even beat the Indianapolis Colts in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. They lost in overtime to the Patriots 37-31. This year, Mahomes led the league with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdowns. Since Warner, nine MVPs have made the Super Bowl, but their team lost the game. Mahomes looks to avoid making that an even 10.

