Who is singing ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ at the 2023 Super Bowl

Super Bowl 57 will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12 with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face off for this season’s title. While there’s plenty of action during the game, there’s also a whole lot of entertainment and events surrounding the game itself that people across the country will be tuning in for.

Ahead of the kickoff, Sheryl Lee Ralph will be singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” prior to the national anthem before the big game gets underway. Ralph is an Emmy-award-winning actress for her role in the hit TV show “Abbott Elementary.” She’s also a Golden Globe nominee, Tony Award nominee, and a Critics Choice Award winner.

In addition to Ralph’s pregame performance, Babyface will be singing “America the Beautiful” while country superstar Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem.

