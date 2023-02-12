Who is singing ‘America the Beautiful’ at the 2023 Super Bowl

Super Bowl 57 gets underway on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET as the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs go head to head in Glendale, Ariz., at State Farm Stadium. While plenty of viewers are excited for the game itself, there are also a lot of viewers who come for the pre-game and halftime entertainment, as well as the commercials, of course.

As part of the pre-game entertainment, Babyface will be singing “America the Beautiful” prior to the national anthem. Babyface, 64, is a songwriter, producer, and singer who has notched 12 Grammy awards throughout his illustrious career. He’s released a plethora of hits including 1990’s “Whip Appeal,” 1992’s “Give U My Heart” with Toni Braxton, and 1994’s “When Can I See You.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph of the hit TV series Abbott Elementary will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” followed by country superstar Chris Stapleton singing the national anthem prior to kickoff at Super Bowl 57.

